Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 2.6%. Within that group, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.2% on the day, and down 12.26% year-to-date. Texas Instruments Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.21% year-to-date, and Electronic Arts, Inc., is down 15.41% year-to-date. TXN makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 3.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 3.4% in midday trading, and down 18.01% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 8.51% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and GILD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +7.3% Services +6.5% Industrial +6.5% Materials +6.5% Energy +6.5% Consumer Products +5.1% Utilities +4.4% Healthcare +3.0% Technology & Communications +2.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.