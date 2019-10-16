Markets
CRM

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 33.07% year-to-date. Salesforce.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.16% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 42.27% year-to-date. CRM makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.23% on a year-to-date basis. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.30% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 6.96% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and HFC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Financial -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Energy -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM SBAC XLK NBL HFC

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular