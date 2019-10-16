Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 33.07% year-to-date. Salesforce.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.16% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 42.27% year-to-date. CRM makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.23% on a year-to-date basis. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.30% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 6.96% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and HFC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.8% Energy -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.