Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 33.37% year-to-date. NXP Semiconductors NV, meanwhile, is up 43.37% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc, is down 15.31% year-to-date. NXPI makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 55.41% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 138.82% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 32.23% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and VLO make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Energy -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1%

