Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 6.69% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.80% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc, is down 9.65% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.34% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.35% year-to-date, and Whirlpool Corp, is down 22.29% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Services -0.9% Financial -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2%

