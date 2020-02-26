Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Sporting Goods & Activities, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, sporting goods & activities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scientific Games, off about 6.3% and shares of Six Flags Entertainment down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Big 5 Sporting Goods, trading lower by about 20.3% and Revolve Group Inc Class A (RVLV), trading lower by about 13.8%.

