Wednesday Sector Laggards: Specialty Retail, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, specialty retail shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Barnes & Noble Education, off about 9.1% and shares of Stitch Fix down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Hi-crush, trading lower by about 9.8% and Warrior Met Coal, trading lower by about 8.2%.

