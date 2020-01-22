Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Costamare, off about 12.8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Yrc Worldwide, trading lower by about 5.6% and Usa Truck, trading lower by about 4.5%.

