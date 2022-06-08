In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, off about 11.9% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping off about 10.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Yellow Corp, trading lower by about 6.1% and Daseke, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Trucking Stocks

