Markets
SB

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by PBF Energy (PBF), trading lower by about 4.4% and Delek US Holdings (DK), trading lower by about 4.2%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SB LPG PBF DK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular