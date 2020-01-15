Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), down about 4.6% and shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by PBF Energy (PBF), trading lower by about 4.4% and Delek US Holdings (DK), trading lower by about 4.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.