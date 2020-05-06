Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golar LNG Partners, down about 8.3% and shares of Ardmore Shipping down about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Amplify Energy, trading lower by about 18.1% and HighPoint Resources, trading lower by about 14.5%.

