In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Frontline, down about 13.1% and shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings off about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led down by Weber, trading lower by about 8.8% and Conns, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Music & Electronics Stores

