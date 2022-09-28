In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Singularity Future Technology, down about 4.8% and shares of Safe Bulkers down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Lockheed Martin, trading lower by about 0.7% and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.