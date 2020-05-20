Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 7.26% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 57.36% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 31.73% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and LB make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 11.75% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is down 17.74% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 23.65% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and EIX make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.8% Materials +2.2% Industrial +2.1% Financial +2.0% Technology & Communications +2.0% Consumer Products +1.3% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8%

