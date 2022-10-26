Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.1% and 8.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 25.91% year-to-date. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.32% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 33.61% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.0% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 26.75% on a year-to-date basis. F5 Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.32% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, is down 50.25% year-to-date. Combined, FFIV and STX make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.9% Energy +1.7% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.