Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within the sector, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 5.70% year-to-date. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.74% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc is up 26.63% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and up 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 34.33% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 9.57% year-to-date. AMAT makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Healthcare -0.8% Financial -1.2% Utilities -1.6% Consumer Products -1.8% Industrial -1.8% Materials -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.6% Services -2.8%

