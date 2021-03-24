Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 20.2% and 10.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 6.09% year-to-date. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is up 96.16% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 115.08% year-to-date. Combined, VIAC and DISCK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.95% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.51% year-to-date, and eBay Inc. is up 16.94% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Materials +1.8% Industrial +1.6% Financial +1.3% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.4%

