Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 27.79% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.48% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 16.48% year-to-date. BBY makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 23.03% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.03% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 63.96% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Utilities +1.6% Materials +0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.6% Services -1.9%

