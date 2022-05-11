Markets
DISH

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 27.79% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.48% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 16.48% year-to-date. BBY makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 23.03% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.03% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 63.96% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Utilities +1.6%
Materials +0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Industrial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.6%
Services -1.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH BBY IYC ENPH ETSY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular