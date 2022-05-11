Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 27.79% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.48% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 16.48% year-to-date. BBY makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 23.03% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 23.03% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 63.96% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.6%
|Services
|-1.9%
