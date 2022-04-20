Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 36.2% and 9.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 11.92% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 63.06% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 35.46% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.0% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 13.31% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.57% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 0.87% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.0% Utilities +1.6% Financial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services -0.2%

