Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.49% year-to-date. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.16% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 23.49% year-to-date. Combined, VIAC and DISCA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.0% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 9.52% on a year-to-date basis. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.90% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 36.25% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.2%

