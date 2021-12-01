Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 17.39% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.05% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 43.13% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and PENN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.7% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 30.52% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.58% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 108.26% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and FTNT make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.5%

