Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 26.0% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 9.26% year-to-date. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.99% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 28.48% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.83% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 12.12% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 21.45% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and PXD make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.5%
Financial +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Energy +0.1%
Services -0.3%

