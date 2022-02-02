Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 26.0% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 9.26% year-to-date. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.99% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 28.48% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.83% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 12.12% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 21.45% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and PXD make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
