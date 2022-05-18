Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 5.9% loss. Within the sector, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 27.5% and 16.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 6.4% on the day, and down 29.63% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.76% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc, is down 7.22% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and DLTR make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 5.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 9.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 5.0% in midday trading, and down 0.81% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.14% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 3.36% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -2.4% Financial -2.8% Materials -3.3% Energy -3.7% Technology & Communications -3.8% Industrial -4.0% Consumer Products -5.5% Services -5.9%

