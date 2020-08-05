Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Axcelis Technologies, off about 18.7% and shares of Neophotonics down about 14.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Sinclair Broadcast Group, trading lower by about 7.8% and Fox, trading lower by about 6.2%.

