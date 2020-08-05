Markets
ACLS

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Television & Radio Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Axcelis Technologies, off about 18.7% and shares of Neophotonics down about 14.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Sinclair Broadcast Group, trading lower by about 7.8% and Fox, trading lower by about 6.2%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Television & Radio Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Television & Radio Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACLS NPTN SBGI FOX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular