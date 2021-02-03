Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Real Estate Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Power Integrations, off about 8% and shares of Allegro Microsystems off about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Newmark Group, trading lower by about 5% and CTO Realty Growth, trading lower by about 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.