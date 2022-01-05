Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smart Global Holdings, off about 15.1% and shares of Ambarella down about 11.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 5.4% and Weber, trading lower by about 2.2%.

