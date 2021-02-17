Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kopin, down about 16.8% and shares of SiTime down about 15.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by KAR Auction Services, trading lower by about 21.6% and Renren, trading lower by about 12.9%.

