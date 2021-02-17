Markets
KOPN

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Auto Dealerships

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kopin, down about 16.8% and shares of SiTime down about 15.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by KAR Auction Services, trading lower by about 21.6% and Renren, trading lower by about 12.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOPN SITM KAR RENN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest