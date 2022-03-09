Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Voc Energy Trust, off about 10.8% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust down about 10.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Kinetik Holdings, trading lower by about 14.3% and Nine Energy Service, trading lower by about 12.8%.

