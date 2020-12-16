Wednesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Defense Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Research Frontiers, off about 5.3% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust down about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Ammo, trading lower by about 5.4% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.