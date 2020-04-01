Wednesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Exantas Capital, down about 23.2% and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust off about 22.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 9.3% as a group, led down by Caleres, trading lower by about 21% and Capri Holdings, trading lower by about 15.4%.

