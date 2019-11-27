Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Coeur Mining, down about 7.3% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Patriot Transportation Holding, trading lower by about 4.6% and Universal Logistics Holdings, trading lower by about 4.1%.

