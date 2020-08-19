Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, REITs

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of B2gold, down about 9.5% and shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming off about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are reits shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Plymouth Industrial Reit, trading lower by about 6.6% and Empire State Realty, trading lower by about 5.1%.

