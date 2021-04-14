Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 4.5% and shares of Great Panther Mining down about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Bed, Bath & Beyond, trading lower by about 10.1% and Natuzzi, trading lower by about 9.4%.

