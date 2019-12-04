Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), off about 3.4% and shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) off about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are grocery & drug stores shares, about flat on the day as a group, led down by HF Foods Group (HFFG), trading lower by about 3.7% and Village Super Market (VLGEA), trading lower by about 3.5%.

