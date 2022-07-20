In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Seabridge Gold, down about 4.5% and shares of Wheaton Precious Metals down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Nextera Energy Partners, trading lower by about 3.1% and Unitil, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Electric Utilities

