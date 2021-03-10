Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Comstock Mining, off about 13.5% and shares of Golden Minerals off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 11.1% and GSX Techedu, trading lower by about 7.5%.

