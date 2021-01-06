Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company, off about 6.4% and shares of Gold Fields down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Meten Edtechx Education Group, trading lower by about 3.9% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 3.2%.

