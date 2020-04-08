Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 10.4% and shares of New Gold down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Laureate Education, trading lower by about 7.9% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.