In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 8.4% and shares of Platinum Group Metals down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by New Oriental Education & Technology Group, trading lower by about 6.2% and Vasta Platform, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

