Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Huadi International Group, down about 16.1% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources down about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Aspen Group, trading lower by about 27.8% and Ata Creativity Global, trading lower by about 15.5%.

