In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Found Gold, down about 5.8% and shares of Drdgold Limited off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Verrica Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 60.2% and Scisparc, trading lower by about 18.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Drugs

