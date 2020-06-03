Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, down about 7.7% and shares of Golden Minerals off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Precigen, trading lower by about 16.3% and Sorrento Therapeutics, trading lower by about 12.2%.

