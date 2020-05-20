Markets
TRX

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, off about 7% and shares of Mcewen Mining down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Urban Outfitters, trading lower by about 10.4% and The Gap, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRX MUX URBN GPS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular