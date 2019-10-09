Markets
RFP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP), down about 9% and shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Hudbay Minerals (HBM), trading lower by about 3.7% and Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK), trading lower by about 3.7%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RFP SWM HBM EXK

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular