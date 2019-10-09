Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP), down about 9% and shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) down about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Hudbay Minerals (HBM), trading lower by about 3.7% and Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK), trading lower by about 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.