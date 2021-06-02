Markets

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, down about 10.4% and shares of Louisiana-Pacific off about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Tecnoglass, trading lower by about 17.1% and BlueLinx Holdings, trading lower by about 7.4%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPX TGLS BXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular