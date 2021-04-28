Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, down about 7.1% and shares of IT Tech Packaging down about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by F5 Networks, trading lower by about 8.6% and FireEye, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Computer Peripherals

    Most Popular