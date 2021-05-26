Wednesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranpak Holdings, down about 6.5% and shares of Ardagh Group off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Montrose Environmental Group, trading lower by about 0.7% and Republic Services, trading lower by about 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.