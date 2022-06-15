In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gevo, down about 6.2% and shares of PBF Energy down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 3.2% and NiSource, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Gas Utilities

