In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranger Oil, down about 12.5% and shares of Tellurian down about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led down by Star Bulk Carriers, trading lower by about 8.8% and Seanergy Maritime Holdings, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

