Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ring Energy, down about 11.9% and shares of Tellurian off about 11.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading lower by about 7.7% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.