Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), down about 10.4% and shares of Montage Resource Corp (MR) off about 10.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), trading lower by about 7.2% and Coeur Mining (CDE), trading lower by about 7%.

