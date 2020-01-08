Markets
WLL

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), down about 10.4% and shares of Montage Resource Corp (MR) off about 10.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Vista Gold Corp (VGZ), trading lower by about 7.2% and Coeur Mining (CDE), trading lower by about 7%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLL MR VGZ CDE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular